East Fairmont’s Blair Nuzum is our Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WD TV) - East Fairmont Senior Blair Nuzum is our Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week.

Nuzum’s best moment this season have been winning against both North Marion and Fairmont Senior in the county tri-match.

Coach Krista Dawson describes Nuzum as “A great all-around player.”

The Bee’s senior is most looking forward to winning sectionals and seeing how far the team can go this year.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.