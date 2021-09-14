Advertisement

East Fairmont’s Blair Nuzum is our Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week

The Bees’ senior excels on serves and team comradery
blair nuzum - aotw
blair nuzum - aotw(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WD TV) - East Fairmont Senior Blair Nuzum is our Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week.

Nuzum’s best moment this season have been winning against both North Marion and Fairmont Senior in the county tri-match.

Coach Krista Dawson describes Nuzum as “A great all-around player.”

The Bee’s senior is most looking forward to winning sectionals and seeing how far the team can go this year.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Jim Justice holds a press conference Monday updating the status of the COVID-19 pandemic...
‘A bunch of those will die’: WV COVID hospitalizations hit all-time high
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Gov. Jim Justice holds a press conference Monday updating the status of the COVID-19 pandemic...
Gov. Justice: Biden vaccine mandate ‘is wrong’
Schools prepare to reopen in the Ozarks.
Preston County Schools moving to remote learning
Three vehicle accident sends one person to UHC
Three vehicle accident in Nutter Fort

Latest News

wvu wsoc - last week non-conference
WVU Women’s Soccer ready to round out non-conference play
WVU football
WVU football with the old-fashioned beat down over LIU
wvu tailgates, first home game
The complete West Virginia Football game day experience returns
pregame show 2
5 Sports’ Interview with Grafton Band Director Chris Rucker