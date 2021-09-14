Elizabeth Ann Skinner, 64, of Weston, passed away after a brief illness on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston. She was born in Weston on March 2, 1957, a daughter of the late William Vincent Moneypenny and Etta Marie Squires Moneypenny. In addition to her parents, Elizabeth was preceded in death by four siblings: Janette Snyder, Donnie Moneypenny, Kessler Moneypenny, and Howard Moneypenny. Forever cherishing their memories of Elizabeth are two children: Philip Montgomery and wife, Jessica, of Jane Lew, and Katrina Ratliff and husband, Andy, of Alum Bridge; five grandchildren: Madison, Gavin, Hunter, Levi, and Liam; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Elizabeth graduated from Lewis County High School in 1976. She spent several years as a CNA at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital, but her favorite career was always homemaker. Elizabeth was a wonderful mother and grandmother and loved creating scrumptious meals for her family especially her baked steak. She cherished every moment she spent with her family. Elizabeth was Christian by faith and loved the Lord. She formerly attended Victory Assembly of God in Weston and read her Bible regularly. Elizabeth also enjoyed watching movies and spending time with her Maltese, Jazmine. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, September 16, 2021. Funeral Services will begin at 6 p.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Roy Wiant officiating. Following services, Elizabeth’s request for Cremation will be honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Elizabeth Ann Skinner. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

