Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | September 14, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Yesterday was another nice day, with partly sunny skies and highs in the low-80s, thanks to a high-pressure system east of NCWV. This afternoon will be slightly warmer, but also cloudier, as a system approaches from the west. This afternoon, expect highs in the mid-80s, a few degrees above-average but nice. Skies will be partly cloudy, so while we will see sunshine, we don’t expect as much as yesterday. Tonight, skies will be partly cloudy. Winds will be light, and we don’t expect much fog. Temperatures will be in the warm mid-60s. Overall, today will be nice. Tomorrow afternoon will be very different, as a cold front pushes in and brings scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours. Some of these showers and storms may produce heavy rain and even damaging winds, so the Storm Prediction Center has NCWV under a marginal risk, i.e. isolated severe storms are possible. As always, make sure to have a plan in place in case something happens, and definitely be prepared if heading out. The front leaves by Thursday morning. Towards the latter half of the week, we’ll see on-again, off-again rain chances in the afternoon and evening hours, along with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures stay slightly above-average, in the low-80s. It’s not until Sunday that we get a break from the rain. In short, after today, the next few days will bring rain into NCWV, along with seasonably warm temperatures.

Today: The last of the nice days for the next few days, with partly sunny skies and plenty of clouds in the area. Temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper-80s, a few degrees above-average. Winds will be light, and we’re staying dry this afternoon. Overall, not a bad day. High: 86.

Tonight: Another mostly calm night, with lows in the warm mid-60s. Skies will be partly cloudy, with light winds and little fog expected. Overall, not a bad night. Low: 66.

Wednesday: Scattered showers and storms push into NCWV during the afternoon and evening hours. They mostly start during the late-afternoon hours. Some may produce heavy rain and damaging winds, so we’ll have to watch for those carefully. Make sure you have plans in place just in case, such as having a safe place to go to. Barring the rain, skies will be mostly cloudy. Temperatures will be more seasonable but still above-average, in the low-80s. High: 81.

Thursday: A few isolated showers and storms in the afternoon, so we will see some rain. Barring that, skies will be partly cloudy, with highs in the low-80s. Overall, much better than Wednesday, but still a little gray. High: 81.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.