Advertisement

Judge blocks medical worker vaccine mandate in NY state

A federal judge temporarily blocked the state of New York on Tuesday from forcing medical...
A federal judge temporarily blocked the state of New York on Tuesday from forcing medical workers to be vaccinated after a group of health care workers sued, saying their Constitutional rights were violated because the state’s mandate disallowed religious exemptions.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UTICA, N.Y. (AP) — A federal judge temporarily blocked the state of New York on Tuesday from forcing medical workers to be vaccinated after a group of health care workers sued, saying their Constitutional rights were violated because the state’s mandate disallowed religious exemptions.

Judge David Hurd in Utica issued the order after 17 health professionals, including doctors and nurses, claimed in a lawsuit Monday that their rights were violated with a vaccine mandate that disallowed the exemptions.

The judge gave New York state until Sept. 22 to respond to the lawsuit in federal court in Utica.

The state issued the order Aug. 28, requiring at least a first shot for health care workers at hospitals and nursing homes by Sept. 27.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Jim Justice holds a press conference Monday updating the status of the COVID-19 pandemic...
‘A bunch of those will die’: WV COVID hospitalizations hit all-time high
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
MEGAN JONES - WVRJCFA
Drugs reportedly found in bag with ‘#NOT DRUGS’ written on it
Schools prepare to reopen in the Ozarks.
Preston County Schools moving to remote learning
Cooler air pushes into the FOX19 NOW viewing area for an extended stay.
2021 Leaf Peeper Festival Canceled

Latest News

The young driver eventually drove into oncoming traffic, hitting another vehicle head-on.
WATCH: 12-year-old driver leads officers on a pursuit in stolen SUV
The young driver eventually drove into oncoming traffic, hitting another vehicle head-on.
RAW: 12-year-old leads deputies on pursuit
Hawaii health leaders have confirmed the state's first maternal death related to COVID-19.
Pregnant woman hospitalized with COVID dies after giving birth
Nicholas strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane Monday as it headed toward landfall along the...
Tropical Storm Nicholas slows, dumps rain along Gulf Coast