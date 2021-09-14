Advertisement

Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | September 14, 2021

Severe storm threat tomorrow!
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Tuesday Everyone!! It was a beautiful, but warmer day out there today. We have a good southerly flow which has been bringing up the warmer air mass from the Gulf. Highs today reached into the upper 80′s. Tomorrow will see a change for us since we have been so quiet for the last week. A front is moving in from the Central Plains and will provide the lift for thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon. Some of these thunderstorms could be severe with damaging winds, hail, and potential for heavy rainfall accumulation. The timing of these storms is expected from midafternoon till later in the evening. Once the storms go through we are looking to stay warmer than average with the chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms every day, but we’re not looking at the severe threat to come along with that. As we look to the weekend, expect afternoon showers on Saturday and a mostly sunny day on Sunday

Tonight: Partly cloudy: Low: 67

Wednesday: Severe storm threat: High 80

Thursday: Afternoon & evening storms: High 83

Friday: Partly cloudy: High 85

