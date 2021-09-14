Local company celebrates National Truck Driver Appreciation Week

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Truck Driver Appreciation Week is celebrated nationwide all this week.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, truck drivers play a crucial role in our lives everyday; delivering everything from the clothes we wear, to the food we buy from the grocery store.

“Our drivers were out in the pandemic and delivering to customers,” said George Abel, terminal manager with W.S. Thomas.

“We deliver up to new york and new jersey where some of the hot spots were last year. Thank god no one got sick,” Abel said.

Even during the days when we all worked from home, truck drivers were still out.

“Without truckers, we would not be able to move out product,” Steve Demyon with ND Paper. “We move about a thousand tons of paper a day so we really need George and his team to support us so we’d like to be there to support them too.”

To show their appreciation, W.S. Thomas will provide lunch to drivers all week along with several raffle prizes and even new jackets for the winter.

The company is also giving back to the community with a coat drive.

“Donate it to the Salvation Army,” Abel said.

“Our drivers are going to bring in a jacket unused. We’re going to do this corporate wide. We’ve asked a couple of our customers that we do business with to partner with us,” Abel said.

Abel said you can show your appreciation this week by being cautious and courteous to truck drivers.

“Our guys go out of their way above and beyond,” said dispatcher Tonya Martin.

“They’ll go at the drop of the hat and just to tell the guys ‘thank you!”

