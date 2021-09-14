Advertisement

National drug take back day is coming soon

You can bring all unwanted medications or drugs to the take back
This Feb. 19, 2013, file photo shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in Montpelier, Vt.
This Feb. 19, 2013, file photo shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in Montpelier, Vt.
By Angela Salvatore and WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 2:38 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Clarksburg Police are getting ready to be a part of National Drug Take Back Day.

The take back event will be held on Saturday, October 23.

There will be 3 locations you can drop off your old drugs and unused medication to.

Pills can be dropped off at The Clarksburg Police Department, The Walmart on Emily Drive and the Walgreens in the Rose Bud Plaza from 10 AM- 2 PM.

The drop off service is free, anonymous, and no questions will be asked.

