POLICE: 1 hospitalized after stabbing in Morgantown

Morgantown police responded to reports of a stabbing just before 8 a.m. Monday near the intersection of High and Fayette St.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Police say a man was hospitalized after a stabbing in Morgantown.

Morgantown police responded to reports of a stabbing just before 8 a.m. Monday near the intersection of High and Fayette St.

Officers found a male with apparent stab wounds to the leg and back.

The man was taken to Ruby Memorial after also being treated on the scene.

Witnesses reported seeing people running from the area.

Anyone with information may contact the Detectives Unit at 304-284-7454, or call the Morgantown Police Department TIPS Line to make an anonymous tip at 304-284-7520.

