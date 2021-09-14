Advertisement

Police: Convicted felon tells officers he was shooting at aliens during arrest

By Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (Gray News) – Officers arrested a man who claimed to be shooting aliens he saw in the parking lot of a hotel in Kentucky, according to the Richmond Police Department.

Police were called to respond to reports of gunfire and saw the man firing a weapon from a hotel window.

A woman who was also in the hotel room had locked herself in the bathroom until police helped her to safety.

Samuel Riddell, 55, was arrested and charged with several counts of endangerment and criminal mischief.

Detectives later learned he was a convicted felon and in possession of two handguns and a semi-automatic rifle.

According to police, no one was hurt during the shooting, but officers discovered several bullets had hit vehicles in the parking lot and one went into another occupied hotel room.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

