Raymond Douglas Johnson passed away on September 13, 2021, at United Hospital Center. Raymond was born June 24, 1942, in Fairmont, WV, the son of the late John Johnson and Ruth (Linebaugh) Johnson. He resided on Katy Hill for 50 years. Raymond is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Kathleen (Griffin) Johnson; his two sons, Jimmy Johnson and his wife, Heather, and Ray Johnson. Also surviving is his only special granddaughter, Ariyah. Raymond was an iconic staple of Fairmont. He owned and operated his beloved Raymond’s Exxon for 60 years. He had an unmatched passion for his business and his customers. Nothing gave him more satisfaction than to pump a customer’s gas for them. He would always say—he’s the last good guy left. He had a work ethic instilled in him since he was a young child. He came from absolutely nothing and never even finished middle school to owning a full city block and a very successful business. He always wanted to help anybody who needed help. Raymond lived his life how he wanted to because of hard work. He gave his family the best lives that he could possibly offer. He was a master salesman who could sell a person a $5 dollar bill for a $10 dollar bill. Raymond Johnson will go down as a legend in the City of Fairmont, 227 Jackson Street will never be the same. The Johnson family would like to thank all of Raymond’s friends and customers whom he cared deeply for throughout his years in business. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Friday from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. and on Saturday, September 18, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Wesley Dobbs and Pastor Tom Hewitt, officiating. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com

