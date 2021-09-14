Advertisement

Shinnston City Council is one step closer to having cameras downtown

Shinnston cameras to downtown
Shinnston cameras to downtown(Madeline Edwards)
By Madeline Edwards
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Shinnston City Council took another step forward in bringing cameras downtown.

The vote at the September 13 meeting allowed the police to continue going forward with the process to buy and set up the cameras in the city.

Before the meeting even started it was already decided the company they would use.

Local businesses were to assist in purchasing the cameras and providing Wi-Fi and power to use them.

There would also be a yearly recording fee to continue storing the data.

