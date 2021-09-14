Advertisement

Taco Bell tests monthly subscription service

Customers pay $5 to $10 a month for a “Taco Lover’s Pass” that gets them one of a variety of...
Customers pay $5 to $10 a month for a “Taco Lover’s Pass” that gets them one of a variety of tacos each day for 30 days.
By CNN
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Forget taco Tuesdays – how about tacos every day?

Taco Bell is now testing a subscription service for tacos.

Customers pay $5 to $10 a month for a “Taco Lover’s Pass” that gets them one of a variety of tacos each day for 30 days.

Panera is also trying out subscriptions, including a monthly plan that gives you a free cup of coffee every day.

Taco Bell is trying out the subscription service at about 20 of its Tucson, Arizona restaurants.

There’s no word when it might roll out for the rest of the country.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Jim Justice holds a press conference Monday updating the status of the COVID-19 pandemic...
‘A bunch of those will die’: WV COVID hospitalizations hit all-time high
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Schools prepare to reopen in the Ozarks.
Preston County Schools moving to remote learning
Cooler air pushes into the FOX19 NOW viewing area for an extended stay.
2021 Leaf Peeper Festival Canceled
Fire destroys Summit Park garage, damages mobile home

Latest News

Nicholas strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane Monday as it headed toward landfall along the...
Nicholas, now tropical storm, dumps rain along Gulf Coast
BART officials are investigating after a woman was killed by a train at a San Francisco...
Woman dragged, killed by commuter train
President Joe Biden stumped California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday in Long Beach, Calif.
Stay or go? Californians to decide fate of Gov. Gavin Newsom
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., wore a dress that read 'Tax the Rich' to the Met Gala on...
Rep. AOC wears ‘Tax the Rich’ dress to Met Gala
Mike Richards stepped down as Alex Trebek’s replacement on Aug. 20, and was ousted as the...
‘Jeopardy!’ begins season with already-ousted Richards