West Virginia Book Festival is going virtual this year.

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - This Years West Virginia Book Festival has decided to go virtual due to a ride in COVID-19 cases.

The free event was set to be held at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center on October 22 and 23.

Festival Co-chair Sarah Mitchell said in a statement “The health and safety of our guests, volunteers, presenters and sponsors is our top priority, and due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County, we felt it was prudent to cancel in person activities this year”.

Some of the authors scheduled to appear at the event include Pulitzer Prize winner Colson Whitehead, best-selling author and West Virginia native Homer Hickam, and children’s author Jon Scieszka.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.