West Virginia University holds Sports Hall of Fame Induction this Saturday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University will hold their annual Sports Hall of Fame Induction prior to the WVU vs. Virginia Tech game this Saturday.

The Induction ceremonies are set to begin at 9am in the Caperton Indoor Practice Facility. The public is invited to the event, free of charge.

The 2020 Inductees include Janáe (Cox) Asbury, Da’Sean Butler, Janis Denise “JD” Drummonds, Jedd Gyorko, Richard “Dick” Leftridge, John McGrath, Tony Robertson, John Rost, Clara Santucci, Tom Shafer and Ron Wolfey.

With this class, the total number of inductees comes to 208. Due to the ceremony, there will be no Chick Fil-A Kids Zone this weekend.

