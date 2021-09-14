Advertisement

West Virginia University holds Sports Hall of Fame Induction this Saturday

WVU will honor their 2020 inductees
By Casey Kay
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University will hold their annual Sports Hall of Fame Induction prior to the WVU vs. Virginia Tech game this Saturday.

The Induction ceremonies are set to begin at 9am in the Caperton Indoor Practice Facility. The public is invited to the event, free of charge.

The 2020 Inductees include Janáe (Cox) Asbury, Da’Sean Butler, Janis Denise “JD” Drummonds, Jedd Gyorko, Richard “Dick” Leftridge, John McGrath, Tony Robertson, John Rost, Clara Santucci, Tom Shafer and Ron Wolfey.

With this class, the total number of inductees comes to 208. Due to the ceremony, there will be no Chick Fil-A Kids Zone this weekend.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Jim Justice holds a press conference Monday updating the status of the COVID-19 pandemic...
‘A bunch of those will die’: WV COVID hospitalizations hit all-time high
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Gov. Jim Justice holds a press conference Monday updating the status of the COVID-19 pandemic...
Gov. Justice: Biden vaccine mandate ‘is wrong’
Schools prepare to reopen in the Ozarks.
Preston County Schools moving to remote learning
Three vehicle accident sends one person to UHC
Three vehicle accident in Nutter Fort

Latest News

briana lynch - student athlete of the week
WVU Volleyball’s Briana Lynch named Student-Athlete of the Week
winston wright jr makes history x2
WVU’s Winston Wright Jr. is making a name for himself
wvu wsoc - last week non-conference
WVU Women’s Soccer ready to round out non-conference play
blair nuzum - aotw
East Fairmont’s Blair Nuzum is our Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week