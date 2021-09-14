WVU Campus Food Garden a place to learn and grow

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two West Virginia University biologists have spent their summer tending a garden that grew into more than a source for fresh vegetables.

“The Garden” has also become a place to volunteer and to better understand the value of one of life’s most basic needs: food.

The 112 square foot raised garden bed is stocked with intertwining patches of tomatoes, cucumbers, zucchini, and peppers among others.

“While this little garden won’t end hunger for all, it does make a difference in our community. More importantly, it helps initiate conversations about food and hunger,” Nikki Byrne-Hoffman said.

“This project just feeds the soul,” Katrina Stewart mused. “Seeing the literal fruits of our labor is very satisfying. Being close to the garden and watching things grow brings me pure joy. There’s been such an enormous amount of stress for everyone over the past year and a half, being in the garden feels like a little break from it all. It’s a bit of an oasis.”

