WVU Volleyball’s Briana Lynch named Student-Athlete of the Week

Lynch is the sole Mountaineer selection on the 2021 Preseason All-Big 12 team
By Casey Kay
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU’s Briana Lynch was named Student-Athlete of the Week after helping the Mountaineers extend their undefeated streak to 8-nothing.

Following her performance this past weekend, Lynch was named to the W-N-Y All Tournament Team.

The Georgia native currently ranks first in the Big 12 in blocks with an average of 1.65 per set and second with a hitting efficiency of .467.

Lynch will be back on the court with the Mountaineers this Thursday at home for the start of the Mountaineer Invitational.

