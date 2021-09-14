WVU Volleyball’s Briana Lynch named Student-Athlete of the Week

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU’s Briana Lynch was named Student-Athlete of the Week after helping the Mountaineers extend their undefeated streak to 8-nothing.

Following her performance this past weekend, Lynch was named to the W-N-Y All Tournament Team.

The Georgia native currently ranks first in the Big 12 in blocks with an average of 1.65 per set and second with a hitting efficiency of .467.

Lynch will be back on the court with the Mountaineers this Thursday at home for the start of the Mountaineer Invitational.

