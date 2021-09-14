WVU Women’s Soccer ready to round out non-conference play

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - No. 18 West Virginia Women’s Soccer dominated at Dlesk Stadium yesterday, winning over St. Francais 5-0.

The Mountaineers are gearing up for their last week of non-conference play with matchups against both JMU and Kent State.

Their lead yesterday allowed some rest for the starters and more game time experience for the younger ladies.

The 4-2-1 Mountaineers will head to their second road game of the season this Thursday at JMU.

