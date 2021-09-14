WVU’s Winston Wright Jr. is making a name for himself
The Mountaineer junior being named a ‘game changer’ this season
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Football’s Winston Wright Jr. had another impressive game this weekend in the Mountaineers 66-0 victory over Long Island University.
The Mountaineer junior was the first to get points on the board with a 90-yard kickoff return on West Virginia’s first possession.
Wright now becomes only the fifth Mountaineer to return multiple kickoffs for touchdowns.
The wide receiver will play a huge role in WVU’s efforts this Saturday against Virginia Tech at 12pm.
