Advertisement

WVU’s Winston Wright Jr. is making a name for himself

The Mountaineer junior being named a ‘game changer’ this season
winston wright jr makes history x2
winston wright jr makes history x2(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Football’s Winston Wright Jr. had another impressive game this weekend in the Mountaineers 66-0 victory over Long Island University.

The Mountaineer junior was the first to get points on the board with a 90-yard kickoff return on West Virginia’s first possession.

Wright now becomes only the fifth Mountaineer to return multiple kickoffs for touchdowns.

The wide receiver will play a huge role in WVU’s efforts this Saturday against Virginia Tech at 12pm.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Jim Justice holds a press conference Monday updating the status of the COVID-19 pandemic...
‘A bunch of those will die’: WV COVID hospitalizations hit all-time high
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Gov. Jim Justice holds a press conference Monday updating the status of the COVID-19 pandemic...
Gov. Justice: Biden vaccine mandate ‘is wrong’
Schools prepare to reopen in the Ozarks.
Preston County Schools moving to remote learning
Three vehicle accident sends one person to UHC
Three vehicle accident in Nutter Fort

Latest News

briana lynch - student athlete of the week
WVU Volleyball’s Briana Lynch named Student-Athlete of the Week
wvu wsoc - last week non-conference
WVU Women’s Soccer ready to round out non-conference play
blair nuzum - aotw
East Fairmont’s Blair Nuzum is our Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week
WVU football
WVU football with the old-fashioned beat down over LIU