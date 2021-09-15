1-year-old dies after being hit by car in Mon County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities say a one-year-old boy has died after being hit by a car in Monongalia County.

The crash happened around 3:20 p.m. Tuesday in the North Hills area.

The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office says the child - who has not been identified - was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Deputies determined the boy was hit as the vehicle turned off a public road onto a private drive, according to MCSO.

The investigation is ongoing.

