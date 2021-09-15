Advertisement

10/17 Friday Football Updates

Cancellations and postponements
By Casey Kay
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 12:43 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - There have been a few changes to the week four NCWV Football Schedule.

RCB @ Preston -> cancelled, RCB will instead travel to Keyser (Friday, 7 pm)

North Marion vs. Brooke -> cancelled, Huskies will now host Poca (Saturday, 7 pm)

Lewis County @ Roane County -> postponed, the teams will play @ Roane County on Monday, September 20th

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MEGAN JONES - WVRJCFA
Drugs reportedly found in bag with ‘#NOT DRUGS’ written on it
Mildred Mitchell-Bateman Hospital
Legionella bacteria resurfaces at West Virginia hospital
Since the beginning of January there have been 11 homicides in Roanoke city.
POLICE: 1 hospitalized after stabbing in Morgantown
A 6-year-old boy is in a coma after being hit by a projectile during recess.
Boy in a coma after being hit by projectile during recess
Gabby Petito has gone missing during a trip out West with her boyfriend.
Woman goes missing during western road trip with boyfriend

Latest News

wvu womens soccer honors
WVU Women’s Soccer’s Robinson, Brewster receive honors
wvu vtech prep
Mountaineers prepare for biggest rival game most players will ever see
wvssac pre-week four football rankings
WVSSAC 2021 current high school football rankings
rcb senior night
RCB holds Senior Night for boys and girls soccer