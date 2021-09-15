10/17 Friday Football Updates
Cancellations and postponements
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 12:43 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - There have been a few changes to the week four NCWV Football Schedule.
RCB @ Preston -> cancelled, RCB will instead travel to Keyser (Friday, 7 pm)
North Marion vs. Brooke -> cancelled, Huskies will now host Poca (Saturday, 7 pm)
Lewis County @ Roane County -> postponed, the teams will play @ Roane County on Monday, September 20th
