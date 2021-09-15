2 arrested, 2 sought in death investigation

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities have arrested two people and are seeking two others in connection to a death investigation.

The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office says Mikkel McDougal and Isaiah Antonk were arrested for concealment of a dead human body and conspiracy.

MCSO has warrants out for the arrests of Sarah Sherman and Denver Lamb.

The charges and warrants are related to the death investigation of Jessie Lee Young Jr., whose body was found in the backseat of his car in July in rural Monongalia County.

MCSO says autopsy results indicated Young Jr. died as a result of cocaine and alcohol intoxication.

Investigators say Young Jr. died at a Morgantown apartment while in the company of McDougal, Sherman, and Lamb. Authorities say at least two of them were using drugs together when Young Jr. overdosed and died.

MCSO says the three, along with Antonk, loaded Young Jr.’s body into his car and drove it to the area of Dry Run Rd. and left him after “staging the scene.”

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Sherman and Lamb is asked to call the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department, Detective Division at 304-291-7260.

