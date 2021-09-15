Advertisement

2 arrested, 2 sought in death investigation

Authorities have arrested two people and are seeking two others in connection to a death investigation.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities have arrested two people and are seeking two others in connection to a death investigation.

The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office says Mikkel McDougal and Isaiah Antonk were arrested for concealment of a dead human body and conspiracy.

MCSO has warrants out for the arrests of Sarah Sherman and Denver Lamb.

The charges and warrants are related to the death investigation of Jessie Lee Young Jr., whose body was found in the backseat of his car in July in rural Monongalia County.

MCSO says autopsy results indicated Young Jr. died as a result of cocaine and alcohol intoxication.

Investigators say Young Jr. died at a Morgantown apartment while in the company of McDougal, Sherman, and Lamb. Authorities say at least two of them were using drugs together when Young Jr. overdosed and died.

MCSO says the three, along with Antonk, loaded Young Jr.’s body into his car and drove it to the area of Dry Run Rd. and left him after “staging the scene.”

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Sherman and Lamb is asked to call the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department, Detective Division at 304-291-7260.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MEGAN JONES - WVRJCFA
Drugs reportedly found in bag with ‘#NOT DRUGS’ written on it
Mildred Mitchell-Bateman Hospital
Legionella bacteria resurfaces at West Virginia hospital
Since the beginning of January there have been 11 homicides in Roanoke city.
POLICE: 1 hospitalized after stabbing in Morgantown
Police lights
State police investigating after body found in Lewis County
Structure fire on N 7th St.
Clarksburg family escapes house fire unscathed

Latest News

Courtesy: Bobby Bombard
WATCH: Fairmont mayor berates man over parking spot
Courtesy: Bobby Bombard
Doorbell Fire Video
Police lights
State police investigating after body found in Lewis County