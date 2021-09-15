Advertisement

Back the Blue Ride set for this weekend.

The 304 Jeep Club is holding the event.
By Angela Salvatore and WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 2:56 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The 304 Jeep Club will be holding it’s annual Back the Blue Ride this Saturday, September 18 to show support for all law enforcement and first responders.

Approximately 150 jeeps will be on display starting at 10 a.m. with the ride starting from the Bridgeport Recreation Complex at noon.

The ride will continue travel across Bridgeport, Anmoore, Stonewood, Nutter Fort, Clarksburg, and Shinnston.

Proceeds from the event will go to the Shop with a Deputy program and other similar programs that the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department provides the area.

Anyone is welcome to come and look at the jeeps and donations are appreciated.

