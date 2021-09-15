Advertisement

Biden to deliver remarks on national security initiative

President Joe Biden
President Joe Biden is slated to deliver remarks on a national security initiative Wednesday afternoon.(The White House)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden is slated to deliver remarks on a national security initiative Wednesday afternoon.

The remarks are scheduled to happen in the East Room of the White House.

Though the White House didn’t specify what the initiative is, media reports out of Australia state that it involves a new technology-sharing defense agreement between the U.S., Australia and Great Britain.

On Wednesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken also met with Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne at the State Department.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MEGAN JONES - WVRJCFA
Drugs reportedly found in bag with ‘#NOT DRUGS’ written on it
Mildred Mitchell-Bateman Hospital
Legionella bacteria resurfaces at West Virginia hospital
Since the beginning of January there have been 11 homicides in Roanoke city.
POLICE: 1 hospitalized after stabbing in Morgantown
Police lights
State police investigating after body found in Lewis County
Structure fire on N 7th St.
Clarksburg family escapes house fire unscathed

Latest News

SpaceX is setting to launch the first all-civilian crew into space Wednesday as part of its...
SpaceX aiming for night launch of 4 on 1st private flight
United States Olympic gymnast Simone Biles testifies during a Senate Judiciary hearing about...
Simone Biles: FBI turned ‘blind eye’ to reports of gymnasts’ abuse
Four elite gymnasts testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee over the FBI's botched...
Gymnasts testify in probe of FBI Nassar investigation
FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2021 file photo, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley...
Milley defends calls to Chinese as effort to avoid conflict
A mother says her toddler son was accidentally run over while she was searching for him.
Mother shares story after toddler son accidentally run over during search for child