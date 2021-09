CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A family escaped their N. 7th St. residence unscathed after it caught on Wednesday morning, Clarksburg Police tell 5 News.

Police say the family was entrapped in the burning building when they called for help at around 6:45 a.m., but they retreated safely.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

