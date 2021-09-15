Advertisement

Harrison County Schools launch online COVID-19 dashboard

By Angela Salvatore and WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 3:08 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Harrison County Schools have launched an online COVID-19 dashboard.

The dashboard is updated every Monday, and will show how many students and staff member cases are in each individual school as well as the over all number of cases across all of the schools in the county.

To view the dashboard click Here

