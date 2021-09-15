Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | September 15, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Yesterday was nice, with partly sunny skies and highs in the low-80s, due to south winds bringing stable conditions to WV. Today, however, will be different, as a cold front will bring rain into WV, some of which may bring dangerous conditions. This afternoon, scattered showers and storms push into NCWV. Some of these storms could contain heavy rain and gusty winds, which could cause serious problems.Some areas could see over 0.5 inches of rain by the time the system leaves. Therefore the Storm Prediction Center still has us under a Marginal Risk, i.e. isolated severe storms are possible. Make sure to have plans in place in case something happens, such as having a safe place to go or planning for rain on your commute. Most of these storms go away as we head into the late-evening hours. Barring the rain, skies will be mostly cloudy, with highs in the low-80s. Overnight, we’re left with patchy drizzle and fog, along with cloudy skies. Temperatures will be in the low-60s. Overall, expect a dreary night. Tomorrow afternoon will bring a few more showers and storms into WV, although they won’t be severe. Barring the rain, which ends in the evening hours, skies will be partly cloudy, with highs in the low-80s. In short, you may want an umbrella tomorrow, but we won’t see as much rain as today. Rain chances stick around for Friday and Saturday as well, so we will see some rain for the next few days. It’s not until we get to Sunday that the rain leaves, allowing more sunshine and warmer temperatures to come back. In short, today and the next few days will bring rain chances to WV.

Today: Scattered showers and storms push in during the early-afternoon hours, with rain chances lasting until the late-evening hours. Some could produce heavy rain and gusty winds, so be prepared for heavy rain and other dangerous conditions at times. Barring that, skies will be mostly cloudy, with highs in the upper-70s to low-80s. High: 78.

Tonight: The storms die down, but we could still see patchy drizzle in some areas. Barring that, skies will be mostly cloudy, with patchy fog in some areas. Temperatures will be in the low-60s. Overall, expect a dreary, but calm, night. Low: 63.

Wednesday: A few showers and storms take place in the afternoon, but they won’t be severe. Still, that means some areas may see rain in the afternoon. Most die out by the evening. Barring that, skies will be partly cloudy, with highs in the seasonably warm low-80s. Overall, a big improvement over today, albeit with some rain still likely. High: 80.

Thursday: A few showers and storms are possible in the afternoon, so some areas might see rain. Barring that, expect partly sunny skies and highs in the low-80s. Overall, not a bad day, but don’t be surprised if you need an umbrella at times. High: 81.

