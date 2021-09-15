Joshua Higginbotham announces candidacy for state senate

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Joshua Higginbotham, the delegate from Putnam County, announced his candidacy for state senate in 2022 on Twitter.

The 25-year-old was first elected to the West Virginia House of Delegates in 2016 as a teen, and now looks to represent the Kanawha Valley as a conservative republican in the state senate.

He has been a part of four bills that were signed this year in the legislature including one preventing cities from banning utility companies in city limits along with one that allows county political parties to have building funds in a similar way that state parties are allowed.

Higginbotham made headlines earlier this year when he came out as gay, becoming the first openly gay Republican legislator in the state of West Virginia.

