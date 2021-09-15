Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | September 15, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Wednesday Everyone!!! Clouds started rolling in this morning ahead of a cold front and showers and thunderstorms followed suit this afternoon. We’re expecting that most of the active and possibly severe storms stay more to the western and northern part of our area. A few of these storms could have the potential of producing some damaging winds, hail, and heavy downpours. Showers and thunderstorms will continue till later this evening. Some of the potential rainfall accumulations could exceed 1 ½”. Clouds will break later this evening and that will set us up for patchy, dense fog in the morning. Tomorrow will be slightly above average in temperatures, and we could see the chance of some isolated showers and thunderstorms. Through the rest of the week and weekend expect to see mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions and temperatures in the mid 80′s.

Tonight: Skies clearing then dense fog developing: Low: 64

Thursday: Morning fog then afternoon sun: High 83

Friday: Mostly sunny: High 85

Saturday: Partly cloudy: High 84

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.