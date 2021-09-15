Advertisement

Mountaineers prepare for biggest rival game most players will ever see

WVU fans could be the difference maker for a West Virginia victory
By Casey Kay
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 12:56 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU is coming off a blowout 66-0 victory over LIU, but their sights are set on their matchup with Virginia Tech tis weekend.

This will be the biggest rival game Head Coach Neal Brown has experienced in his tenure as headman for the Mountaineers.

While the Gold and Blue still need to play for physical, their confidence has definitely been increased after their big win over the sharks.

That energy, combined with the electric crowd the team is expecting this Saturday could be the difference in pulling out a WVU win,

