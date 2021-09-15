RCB Girl’s Soccer puts up shutout victory on Senior Night

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - RCB Girl’s Soccer was on fire this evening, they entered halftime up 4-0.

Byrd’s Carleigh Curotz struck first in the second, followed by Alyssa Dunne (2) and Mikayla Genin (2).

On Thursday RCB will be back on the field at Elkins and Lewis County will matchup with Grafton at home.

