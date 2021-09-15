RCB Girl’s Soccer puts up shutout victory on Senior Night
Flying Eagles win 9-0 over Lewis County
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 12:29 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - RCB Girl’s Soccer was on fire this evening, they entered halftime up 4-0.
Byrd’s Carleigh Curotz struck first in the second, followed by Alyssa Dunne (2) and Mikayla Genin (2).
On Thursday RCB will be back on the field at Elkins and Lewis County will matchup with Grafton at home.
