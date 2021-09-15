RCB holds Senior Night for boys and girls soccer

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Flying Eagles honored their 2022 graduating soccer seniors seniors this evening.

Both teams held four seniors. For the boys: Alex Bovino, Bryce Johnson, Christian Jenkins and Cameron Clark. On the girls side: Mikayla Genin, Victoria Lopez, Bella Rock and Emma Nicholson.

Congratulations to all fall Class of 2022 athletes.

The RCB boys soccer hosted Lewis County, falling to them by one month after a header from Joey Aman got accidently tapped in by Byrd as they were trying to clear it.

