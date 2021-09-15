State auditor, AARP launch website aimed at pharmaceutical transparency

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - State Auditor John B. McCuskey announced today the State Auditor’s transparency website, wvCheckbook.gov, will be posting information regarding each prescription drug sold in West Virginia.

The new website, which is a result of a partnership with AARP, will include costs to produce, current drug prices, why some prices are increasing and a list of those that have increased, drugs that have lost their patent rights, and the costs related to research and development.

“This is increasingly important data for our aging population that relies on these drugs for a variety of healthcare needs,” McCuskey said. “An informed consumer base allows for real-time accountability and fairness in pricing across the prescription drug market, while also providing a window of information to each consumer in West Virginia.”

Gaylene Miller, AARP West Virginia State Director, said “Drug prices keep rising, even for medications that have been on the market for decades. The establishment of this website is an important step to bring transparency to the process and start to address rising prescription drug costs for West Virginia families who often have to decide between food, medicine, and paying their utility bills”.

Information on drug pricing and the drugs these companies produce, as well as which companies complied with the statute, can be found on the statewide transparency site at wvcheckbook.gov at the bottom of the page.

