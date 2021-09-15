Advertisement

State police investigating after body found in Lewis County

Authorities tell 5 News the man’s body was discovered in a heavily-wooded portion of the Rush Run area Tuesday afternoon.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - State police are investigating after a body was found in rural Lewis County.

At this time foul play is not suspected.

The body has been sent to Charleston for further evaluation.

