State police investigating after body found in Lewis County
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - State police are investigating after a body was found in rural Lewis County.
Authorities tell 5 News the man’s body was discovered in a heavily-wooded portion of the Rush Run area Tuesday afternoon.
At this time foul play is not suspected.
The body has been sent to Charleston for further evaluation.
