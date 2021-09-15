Veterans come together to take on the 22 Pushup Challenge

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - In 2016, Dr. Don Cunanan participated in the 22 Pushup Challenge for the first time.

Since then, he has done over 10,000 pushups.

The 22 Pushup Challenge was created to raise awareness for the 22 veterans that die by suicide everyday.

Cunanan was inspired to do this challenge as he lost his brother, Roberto to suicide.

“It was a way for me to honor my brother. He’s not a veteran, but the challenge I think raises awareness to everyone everywhere,” he explained.

Cunanan had done the challenge in several different states including California and Florida.

Since Cunanan started working as a physician at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in 2018 he’s stayed consistent doing the challenge almost everyday.

Cunanan would meet up with people at special locations to do the pushups together.

Cunanan did the challenge with some veterans that work for Ascent Consulting & Engineering.

Marketing director for the company, Tanya Cayton said they were glad to participate.

“It may seem like a really small gesture 22 pushups, but we wanted to be a part of something so much bigger,” Cayton added.

Cunanan hoped he could encourage others not to be afraid of asking uncomfortable questions regarding suicide.

