WATCH: Fairmont mayor berates man over parking spot

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - 5 News has obtained a video showing Fairmont Mayor Thomas Mainella verbally berating a man apparently because of where the man parked.

The the approximately 90 second video was recorded by Bobby Bombard on Sept. 11 and shows him recording Mainella who is parked next to him in a silver pickup truck on a street outside a daycare.

The video begins with Mainella asking Bombard if he’s calling the police and saying, “You know who I am, by chance? I’m the mayor.”

Mainella is then heard saying, “When the police come, who they going to side with?”

Mainella is later heard calling Bombard “ignorant” and “stupid” several times.

At one point, a child is heard crying in the background and Mainella says, “Kid, your dad is stupid, OK?”

Bombard and his wife, Monica, confronted Mainella about the incident at a recent Fairmont City Council meeting.

“He swore at him and he continued to tell my children their father is stupid and an idiot,” Monica Bombard said at the meeting. “It’s very upsetting.”

Mainella apologized to Bombard’s wife and children for “verbally abusing your husband.” He refused to apologize to Bobby Bombard himself.

5 News reached out to both Bombard and Mainella for comment. Hear from both men tonight on 5 News.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.