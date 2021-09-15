Advertisement

West Virginia Wesleyan College postpones homecoming & founders day to next spring

The college is moving Homecoming 2021 until April, 2022 due to rising COVID-19 cases
WVVC postpones homecoming to next spring
WVVC postpones homecoming to next spring(wdtv)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Wesleyan College is moving Homecoming 2021 until April 22-24, 2022 due to rising COVID-19 cases in Upshur County and all across West Virginia. Upshur county currently has the highest infection rate in the state.

The decision was made by the College’s Office of Development after consulting with members of the West Virginia Wesleyan College Alumni Council and other alumni stakeholders. They say that their projections found Covid-19 won’t peak until the original week of homecoming on October 8th.

Those who already registered to go should expect information about refunds and April registration soon. The school will announce plans for the April weekend of events including the traditional Founders Day, class reunion events and weekend celebration at a later date.

