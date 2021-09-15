WV once again sets record high for COVID hospitalizations

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia on Wednesday saw a new record high number of people hospitalized due to COVID-19.

During a news briefing, Gov. Jim Justice said 893 people are currently hospitalized across the state.

The number of people in ICUs also set a new record high of 275, and the number of people on ventilators was at 160 - just under the all-time record of 163.

“We know that, for the most part, we’re dealing with a disease that is attacking the unvaccinated,” Justice said. “If you’re still unvaccinated, you need to make a great decision right now and get yourself vaccinated.”

Approximately 84% of West Virginians who are hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated and over 90% of those in ICUs with COVID-19 are unvaccinated, state officials said.

The statewide death toll from COVID-19 reached 3,296 on Wednesday, with 58 more deaths being reported since Monday.

The total number of active COVID-19 cases in the state reached 27,674.

The County Alert System map shows that 52 of the state’s 55 counties are now in either the highest-risk Red category or one step below in the Orange category.

