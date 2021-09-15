WVSSAC 2021 current high school football rankings
University, RCB sit top of Class
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 12:50 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVSSAC released their first 2021 football rankings of the season.
Top 15 Class AAA: University (1), Bridgeport (8)
Top 15 Class AA: RCB (1), Lincoln (7), Fairmont Senior (13), North Marion (T15)
Top 15 Class A: Doddridge County (5), Ritchie County (6), Trinity Christian (8), Gilmer County (T12)
Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.