WVU Women’s Soccer’s Robinson, Brewster receive honors

Mountaineers back on the road Thursday at JMU
By Casey Kay
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 1:02 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU’s Gabrielle Robinson and Jordan Brewster were both recognized for their efforts during last week’s shutout games.

Robinson was named this week’s Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week and Brewster was featured on the TDS Team of the Week list for the first time this season.

The 4-2-1 Mountaineers will be back on the turf this week on Thursday at JMU and Sunday at home against Kent State,

