Accident involving sand trucks, pick-up truck halts traffic for 10 hours in Hundred

HUNDRED, W.Va (WDTV) - A multi-vehicle accident involving two sands trucks and one pick-up truck diverted traffic from Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.

In a Facebook post, Hundred officials say traffic on Rt. 250 South to Rt. 7 East was halted for 10 hours. The scene was cleared at 5 a.m. Thursday, forcing first responders to work overnight shifts.

Hundred officials say drivers became frustrated with the scene.

The town’s Facebook says in part, “some ran through our traffic personnel with no regard, and no way to get through the wreck, and had to turn around.”

The number of injuries, if any, and cause of the accident are unknown at this time.

