Advertisement

Area high school football games canceled, postponed due to COVID

High school football file photo
High school football file photo(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Several area high school football games originally scheduled to be played Friday have been canceled or postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.

Canceled games:

Poca at North Marion (this game had been scheduled as a replacement of the North Marion vs. Brooke game that had been postponed due to COVID)

Postponed or moved games:

Lewis County at Roane County - moved to Mon. Sept 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Calhoun County at Tyler Consolidated - moved to Mon. Sept 20 at 7 p.m.

University at Wheeling Park - moved to Sat. at 7:30 p.m.

RCB at Preston - postponed due to Preston going remote until Sept. 27 (RCB will play Keyser to make up for a week one cancelation, that game will be played Friday at 8 p.m.)

Trinity Christian at Paden City - postponed

*University at Wheeling Park - moved to Sat. at 7:30 p.m. (it’s unclear if this game was moved due to COVID)

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Bobby Bombard
WATCH: Fairmont mayor berates man over parking spot
1-year-old dies after being hit by car in Mon County
Police lights
State police investigating after body found in Lewis County
Mildred Mitchell-Bateman Hospital
Legionella bacteria resurfaces at West Virginia hospital
UPDATE: 1 located, 1 still sought in death investigation

Latest News

Wisdom to Wealth - Tuesday, Sept. 14
Wisdom to Wealth - Tuesday, Sept. 14
Wisdom to Wealth - Monday, Sept. 13
Wisdom to Wealth - Monday, Sept. 13
United Way Logo
United Way Wednesday, September 15, 2021
Do It For Babydog Round 2
Do It For Babydog prize winners announced