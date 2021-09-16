Area high school football games canceled, postponed due to COVID

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Several area high school football games originally scheduled to be played Friday have been canceled or postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.

Canceled games:

Poca at North Marion (this game had been scheduled as a replacement of the North Marion vs. Brooke game that had been postponed due to COVID)

Postponed or moved games:

Lewis County at Roane County - moved to Mon. Sept 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Calhoun County at Tyler Consolidated - moved to Mon. Sept 20 at 7 p.m.

University at Wheeling Park - moved to Sat. at 7:30 p.m.

RCB at Preston - postponed due to Preston going remote until Sept. 27 (RCB will play Keyser to make up for a week one cancelation, that game will be played Friday at 8 p.m.)

Trinity Christian at Paden City - postponed

*University at Wheeling Park - moved to Sat. at 7:30 p.m. (it’s unclear if this game was moved due to COVID)

