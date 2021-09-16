Bridgeport volleyball takes down RCB in three-set sweep
Eagles were not allowed more than 17 points in a single set
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Indians came into the Byrd Cage and made their presence known.
Bridgeport came out strong, defeating Robert C. Byrd 25-13 in the first set.
The night’s biggest deficit came in the second set when the Eagles were held to 10 points.
Bridgeport swept the match 3-0 (25-13, 25-10, 25-17).
RCB will see Bridgeport again Saturday when the Indians host the Eagles, Winfield and Parkersburg South.
