Bridgeport volleyball takes down RCB in three-set sweep

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Indians came into the Byrd Cage and made their presence known.

Bridgeport came out strong, defeating Robert C. Byrd 25-13 in the first set.

The night’s biggest deficit came in the second set when the Eagles were held to 10 points.

Bridgeport swept the match 3-0 (25-13, 25-10, 25-17).

RCB will see Bridgeport again Saturday when the Indians host the Eagles, Winfield and Parkersburg South.

