Clarksburg City Parks holding 2nd annual Trunk-or-Treat
The city is looking for booths to be set up for the event
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 1:55 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Clarksburg City Parks are looking for local businesses to get involved in their 2nd annual Trunk-or-Treat event.
The even will take place on Saturday, October 23 from 6 P.M. - 8 P.M. at the Clarksburg AMP.
There will also be a chance to win a prize for having the scariest booth, the most creative booth or the best costume.
Registration closes on October 8 so if you are interested in registering click Here or Here
