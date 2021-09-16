Advertisement

Clarksburg City Parks holding 2nd annual Trunk-or-Treat

The city is looking for booths to be set up for the event
trunk or treat
trunk or treat(WDTV)
By Angela Salvatore and WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 1:55 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Clarksburg City Parks are looking for local businesses to get involved in their 2nd annual Trunk-or-Treat event.

The even will take place on Saturday, October 23 from 6 P.M. - 8 P.M. at the Clarksburg AMP.

There will also be a chance to win a prize for having the scariest booth, the most creative booth or the best costume.

Registration closes on October 8 so if you are interested in registering click Here or Here

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1-year-old dies after being hit by car in Mon County
Police lights
State police investigating after body found in Lewis County
Courtesy: Bobby Bombard
WATCH: Fairmont mayor berates man over parking spot
Mildred Mitchell-Bateman Hospital
Legionella bacteria resurfaces at West Virginia hospital
UPDATE: 1 located, 1 still sought in death investigation

Latest News

State Republicans speak out against democrat propositions
State republican leaders speak out against democrat proposals
Multiple officials respond to a structure fire in Flemington
Harrison County Commission
Harrison County Commission talks COVID-19 at recent meeting
WATCH: Fairmont mayor berates man over parking spot.
WATCH: Fairmont mayor berates man over parking spot