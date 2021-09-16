Clarksburg City Parks holding 2nd annual Trunk-or-Treat

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Clarksburg City Parks are looking for local businesses to get involved in their 2nd annual Trunk-or-Treat event.

The even will take place on Saturday, October 23 from 6 P.M. - 8 P.M. at the Clarksburg AMP.

There will also be a chance to win a prize for having the scariest booth, the most creative booth or the best costume.

Registration closes on October 8 so if you are interested in registering click Here or Here

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.