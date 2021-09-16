Do It For Babydog prize winners announced

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice on Thursday announced the winners of more than 20 prizes in the “Do it for Babydog: Round 2” Vaccination Sweepstakes.

Brenden McCutcheon of Morgantown, Katelyn Roberts of Spurlockville, and Caden Staggers of Keyser have each won a full four-year scholarship to any public college or university in the state, including room and board, tuition, and books; a prize valued at over $100,000.

Two additional scholarship winners, as well as winners of a luxury high-end sports car and a prize of free gas for 10 years will be revealed later Thursday.

Thursday marks the third of six weeks of prize giveaways as part of “Do it for Babydog: Round 2.”

Several people from Morgantown, Elkins and other local towns won smaller prizes.

