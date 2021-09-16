Advertisement

Fairmont resident raises concern after multiple car break-ins

By Veronica Ogbe
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont resident, Miakoda Haught has had her car broken into twice recently, with the last incident happening over Labor Day Weekend, and now she’s raising concern in hopes of finding the person responsible.

The suspect broke the same passenger window twice, the first time collecting Haught’s purse, and the second time with nothing.

“It’s scary, it’s like what do I do now? I had to get my window fixed, like what did they take, what do I do to prevent this?”

Both incidents were reported to the Fairmont Police Department.

They are still investigating, but officers are reminding all residents to keep valuables out of vehicles, get security cameras if possible and otherwise, do your best to report anyone who may seem suspicious in your neighborhood to potentially avoid any break-ins before they happen.

As for Haught, two broken windows later, she only hopes this never happens to her again or anyone else in the area.

“If it’s a person who keeps doing it, make sure you report it so that there’s more evidence that there’s this kind of crime going on and just be careful.”

