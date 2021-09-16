Harrison County Commission talks COVID-19 at recent meeting

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - While the Harrison County Commission spoke on a variety of topics with a focus on COVID-19.

One of the decisions made at the meeting was to mandate masks at the Harrison County Courthouse as suggested by the Harrison County Health Department.

Director of EMS 911 services for the county, Paul Bump gave an update on 911. In his update he talked about COVID-19 protocol within the department.

Bump warned that while the county still had open hospital beds they needed to prepare in case they do fill up.

“We’re starting to see significant problems with EMS coverage, due to hospitals being full,ambulances being full and what not. That’s kind of scary. Again, we haven’t seen it hit directly home yet,” he said.

Pegi Bailey with the Office of Emergency management also talked about COVID-19 in her report.

She said while not many people were eligible for the COVID-19 booster shot. They had gotten calls about them

“We’re also just discussing planning options for the booster. Things like clinics, if it can be handled through the WVU Medicine app or if we have to set up another hotline,” she explained.

Overall, the message from the representatives in the medical field was to mask up and get vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.