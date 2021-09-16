How Fairmont city councilmembers plan to handle viral video of mayor berating man over parking dispute

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mainella was captured on camera verbally berating a man...because of how he was parked outside a daycare.

Mainella said in an interview with 5 news he shouldn’t have behaved the way he did...but blamed the man for causing him to react the way he did.

He also has not apologized to the man he yelled at.

Councilmember Barry Bledsoe says the council is objectively working on the matter.

“I’m not taking a stand yet on the outcome because I don’t know what they options are but I can tell you that this is going to be looked at,” said Bledsoe.

He says inquiries about the mayor’s conduct are being sent to him.

“A lot of people having taken real issue with the way he spoke to the little girl, especially in front of her dad,” said Bledsoe.

Bledsoe says he’s have received a lot of phone calls, text messages and messages via Facebook, concerning the incident.

“And the implication that he might be given a favor because he’s the city’s mayor which isn’t true,” said Bledsoe. Our Fairmont police department is completely above board and would always do the right thing no matter who is involved.”

Bledsoe says a mayor is not elected but is appointed by council.

“...and we’re going to have a meeting to discuss the options and then we will decide what we want to do,” said Bledsoe.

The councilmember says the city manager is checking with the city attorney if there is something in the charter that allows a removal and the executive meeting is on September 28, 2021.

