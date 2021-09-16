Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | September 16, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Yesterday, a cold front brought rain to WV, but it left our area, leaving behind dense fog this morning. Make sure to plan for some fog in your travels. By late-morning, this fog will burn away, and we’ll see partly sunny skies this afternoon. Temperatures will be above-average, in the low-80s. The warm temperatures and daytime heating will also mean a few isolated showers and storms this afternoon, which might lead to a few downpours. Most areas, however, will stay dry. Tonight, skies will be partly clear, with only a few patches of fog to cause problems. Temperatures will be in the warm mid-60s. Overall, barring an isolated storm, today will be much better than yesterday. Tomorrow afternoon will be a decent end to the workweek, with partly sunny skies. Temperatures will be in the low-80s once again, a few degrees above-average. We might see a few isolated showers and storms in the afternoon, but most areas stay dry. Overall, not a bad end to the workweek. Over the weekend, temperatures will stay in the low-80s, and expect partly to mostly sunny skies. Barring a few isolated showers on Saturday afternoon, the weekend looks to be calm and nice. Definitely go outside if you can on Sunday. Next week, rain chances increase as south winds bring more moisture from the south. This culminates in a front bringing rain chances on Wednesday. Barring that, skies stay partly cloudy, and temperatures will stay in the low-80s. In short, up until the late-weekend, expect seasonably warm temperatures, partly sunny skies and isolated rain chances.

Today: Once the dense fog burns away by late-morning, the afternoon will be okay, with partly sunny skies. We might see a few isolated showers and storms this afternoon, so don’t be surprised if you see any rain. Because they’re isolated, not everyone sees rain. Temperatures will be in the upper-70s to low-80s. Overall, today will be better than yesterday. High: 80.

Tonight: Skies will be partly clear, with no rain chances. We might see patchy fog, but it won’t be as thick as this morning. Temperatures will be in the low-60s. Overall, tonight should be uneventful. Low: 64.

Tomorrow: Skies will be partly sunny, with a few clouds in the area. Temperatures will be in the low-80s, a few degrees above-average. We might see a few isolated showers and storms in the afternoon, but most areas stay dry. High: 83.

Saturday: Skies will be partly cloudy, with some sunshine at times. We might see an isolated shower or thunderstorm, but most areas stay dry. Temperatures will be in the warm low-80s. Overall, not a bad day. High: 82.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.