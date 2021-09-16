Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | September 16, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Thursday Everyone!!! A foggy start to a beautiful day with plenty of sunshine out there for everyone to enjoy. But we do have showers and possible thunderstorms developing in the southeast part of our area, moving to the northwest. Heavy downpours can be expected with these and maybe some small hail as well, but we’re not looking to see much in terms of wind. Tonight skies will clear and set us up for fog tomorrow. Tomorrow and Saturday will be very much like today with the chance of some patchy morning fog, then clearing conditions, followed by the chance of showers later in the afternoon. Sunday is looking to be a great way to end the weekend with mild temperatures and mostly sunny conditions.

Tonight: Skies clearing then patchy fog developing: Low: 63

Friday: Mostly sunny: High 85

Saturday: Mostly sunny AM then PM showers/storms: High 854

Sunday: Mostly sunny: High 82

