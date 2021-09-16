Advertisement

Multiple officials respond to a structure fire in Flemington

The fire was in an old building with apartments
(monkey Business images)
By Angela Salvatore and WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLEMINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials were alerted to a structure fire at 10:50 PM on Wednesday Evening.

The fire broke out at an old business with apartments attached on Isabella Road in Flemington.

Harrison County 911 officials say there are no injuries reported at this time, and they the building did suffer some damage.

The Boothesville Fire Department, Bridgeport Fire Department, Flemington Fire Department, and Grafton Fire Department responded to the scene along with Flemington EMS, and State Police.

There is currently no know cause of the fire, but officials are investigating.

Stick with 5 News for any updates.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1-year-old dies after being hit by car in Mon County
Police lights
State police investigating after body found in Lewis County
Courtesy: Bobby Bombard
WATCH: Fairmont mayor berates man over parking spot
Mildred Mitchell-Bateman Hospital
Legionella bacteria resurfaces at West Virginia hospital
UPDATE: 1 located, 1 still sought in death investigation

Latest News

State Republicans speak out against democrat propositions
State republican leaders speak out against democrat proposals
Harrison County Commission
Harrison County Commission talks COVID-19 at recent meeting
WATCH: Fairmont mayor berates man over parking spot.
WATCH: Fairmont mayor berates man over parking spot
eighth grader doing remote learning
Student athlete and parent speak on Preston County switch to remote; putting a pause on in-person learning and extracurriculars