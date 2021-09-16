Multiple officials respond to a structure fire in Flemington

FLEMINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials were alerted to a structure fire at 10:50 PM on Wednesday Evening.

The fire broke out at an old business with apartments attached on Isabella Road in Flemington.

Harrison County 911 officials say there are no injuries reported at this time, and they the building did suffer some damage.

The Boothesville Fire Department, Bridgeport Fire Department, Flemington Fire Department, and Grafton Fire Department responded to the scene along with Flemington EMS, and State Police.

There is currently no know cause of the fire, but officials are investigating.

